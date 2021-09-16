Faceter Market Cap Reaches $3.76 Million (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $6,903.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

