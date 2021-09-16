Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Shares Down 0.1%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$538.56 and last traded at C$543.75. 38,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 75,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$544.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cormark raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$704.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$550.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$553.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$53.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$18.78 by C$34.36. The business had revenue of C$8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 56.3100067 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

