Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FOLGF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,660. Falcon Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.