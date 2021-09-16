Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FOLGF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,660. Falcon Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.