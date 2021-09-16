Falcon Project (FNT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $5,969.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00075575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00120610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00175310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.97 or 0.07377732 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,689.79 or 0.99757779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.31 or 0.00847839 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

