Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the August 15th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FANUY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 714,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. Fanuc has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.