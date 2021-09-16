Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Trading Down 1.2%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 412.50 ($5.39). 8,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 30,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417.50 ($5.45).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 419.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 375.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £208.14 million and a P/E ratio of -11.55.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.