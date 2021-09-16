Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 121.4% in August

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRCOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fast Retailing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CLSA cut shares of Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of FRCOY stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.50. 6,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

