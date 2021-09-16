Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 528.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,351 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.15% of Fate Therapeutics worth $12,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

