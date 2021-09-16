Fear Hits One Day Volume of $6.77 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Fear has a market cap of $5.73 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001836 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fear has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00062810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00141033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.10 or 0.00805357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046677 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

