Fear NFTs 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00072775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00123354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00175847 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.81 or 0.07523122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,546.35 or 1.00312997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.60 or 0.00872604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

