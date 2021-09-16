Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Shares Up 1.2%

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. 399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

Federal Screw Works Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSCR)

Federal Screw Works engages in the manufacture and marketing of industrial component parts. It offers locknuts, bolts, piston pins, studs, bushings, shafts and other machined, cold formed, hardened, and ground metal parts. The firm also offers engineered nut, and complex cold formed products. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Romulus, MI.

