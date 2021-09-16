Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Federated Hermes worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

In other news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

