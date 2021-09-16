FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in FedEx by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in FedEx by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 14,262 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.52.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $230.27 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

