FedoraCoin Market Cap Hits $3.06 Million (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, FedoraCoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $25,872.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.58 or 0.00388693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

