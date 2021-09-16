Fevertree Drinks’ (FQVTF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fevertree Drinks stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.10. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

