FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Sells 621 Shares

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $15,636.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ FGF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 53,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,136. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in FG Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FG Financial Group during the first quarter worth $520,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FG Financial Group during the first quarter worth $417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FG Financial Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FG Financial Group during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

