FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Up 5.6%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.07 and last traded at $42.95. Approximately 154,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,566,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,793,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

