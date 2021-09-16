Filecoin (FIL) Hits One Day Volume of $1.64 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $82.92 or 0.00175309 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $8.87 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00072505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00121028 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.84 or 0.07418283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,298.85 or 0.99997885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.23 or 0.00852506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 106,980,690 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.