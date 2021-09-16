Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) were down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 4,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 24,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

