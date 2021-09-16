Financial Analysis: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) vs. Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Realty Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 9.79 $505.71 million $3.45 13.97 Realty Income $1.65 billion 16.14 $395.49 million $3.39 20.19

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Realty Income. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 45.79% 21.96% 6.28% Realty Income 20.89% 3.21% 1.73%

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income pays out 83.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 11 1 3.08 Realty Income 0 2 5 1 2.88

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus target price of $50.54, suggesting a potential upside of 4.85%. Realty Income has a consensus target price of $76.83, suggesting a potential upside of 12.23%. Given Realty Income’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Realty Income on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business. The TRS Properties segment includes Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

