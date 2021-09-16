Financial Architects Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

