Financial Architects Inc Has $1.23 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.41 and its 200-day moving average is $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

