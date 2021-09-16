Financial Architects Inc Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 56,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,189,000 after purchasing an additional 113,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.92 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.