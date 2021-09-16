Financial Architects Inc Sells 3,091 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

