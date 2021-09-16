Financial Architects Inc Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

IEUR opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

