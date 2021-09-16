Financial Comparison: Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) versus GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -961.22% -138.45% -103.47% GSI Technology -65.68% -25.40% -21.95%

Resonant has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Resonant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resonant and GSI Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $3.16 million 50.46 -$28.41 million ($0.55) -4.60 GSI Technology $27.73 million 4.92 -$21.50 million N/A N/A

GSI Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Resonant and GSI Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 5 0 3.00 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Resonant currently has a consensus target price of $5.65, indicating a potential upside of 123.32%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Summary

GSI Technology beats Resonant on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc. engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

