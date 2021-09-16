Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 128,764 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12,876,400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,764 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 61,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,962,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,539,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $43.48.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

