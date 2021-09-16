Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 162,923 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,923 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 1.73% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $17,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,057,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 440,264 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,835,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 253,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,824,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.