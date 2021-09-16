Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 494,589 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,589 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 3.6% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $17,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 16,890,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,417 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,001,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,809,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,770,000 after acquiring an additional 661,771 shares during the period.

GLDM traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $17.44. 101,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,896. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

