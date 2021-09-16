Financial Enhancement Group LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPV. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.27. 7,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,350. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $82.27.

