Financial Enhancement Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,660,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.44. 25,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,737. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20.

