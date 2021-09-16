Financial Enhancement Group LLC Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 3.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.53% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,300,000 after purchasing an additional 202,577 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,464 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,991,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,706,000 after purchasing an additional 139,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,217,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.13 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,259. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.52.

