Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 9,978 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 128,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 40,301 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 771.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 61,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 133,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.45.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.99. 394,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,868,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

