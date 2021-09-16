Financial Enhancement Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,739 shares during the period. FMC accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 73.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 86.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in FMC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $97.46. 32,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

