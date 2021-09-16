Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $6,721,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Danaher by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

DHR stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $323.97. 94,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.60 and its 200 day moving average is $266.10. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $201.44 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $231.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

