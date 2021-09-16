Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 14,362 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.81. 577,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,239. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

