Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 16,385 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,385 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 3.16% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $24,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

