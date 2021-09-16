Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 174,695 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,695 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 1.51% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,869,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,214,000 after acquiring an additional 517,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,450,000 after acquiring an additional 157,878 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 842,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after buying an additional 89,004 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 382,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after buying an additional 90,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,822,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $53.26. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,006. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

