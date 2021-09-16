Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 25,241 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,241 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after acquiring an additional 191,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,821 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 119,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,281. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average is $116.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $913,410 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

