Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 278,310 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,310 shares during the quarter. Cambria Tail Risk ETF comprises about 3.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 277.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 63,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 183,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000.

BATS TAIL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,105 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88.

