Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 896 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.59. 182,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

