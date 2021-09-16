Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 925 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.05. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $253.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.