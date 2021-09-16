Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 949 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.6% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after buying an additional 327,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $296.69. 13,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,196. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $176.49 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

