Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,327. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,230 shares of company stock valued at $108,939,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

