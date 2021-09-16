Financial Review: Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) vs. 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) and Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 89bio and Evotec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 89bio 0 0 8 0 3.00 Evotec 0 2 1 0 2.33

89bio presently has a consensus target price of $57.13, indicating a potential upside of 184.63%. Given 89bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 89bio is more favorable than Evotec.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 89bio and Evotec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 89bio N/A N/A -$49.50 million ($3.08) -6.52 Evotec $572.16 million 15.26 $7.14 million N/A N/A

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than 89bio.

Profitability

This table compares 89bio and Evotec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 89bio N/A -32.15% -30.77% Evotec 20.85% 16.02% 7.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of 89bio shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of 89bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Evotec beats 89bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also intends to develop BIO89-100 for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties. The EVT Innovate develops drug discovery projects, assets and platforms, both internally or through academic collaborations. The company was founded by Manfred Eigen, Karsten Henco, Ulrich Aldag, Freimut Leidenberger, Heinrich Maria Schulte, Rudolf Rigler, and Charles Weissmann on December 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

