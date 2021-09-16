Financial Review: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) & Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum -26.10% -10.45% -1.16% Viking Energy Group -208.45% -4,896.40% -46.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Occidental Petroleum and Viking Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 4 6 9 1 2.35 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $28.20, indicating a potential upside of 3.18%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Viking Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.57 -$14.83 billion ($3.91) -6.99 Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 2.18 -$61.99 million N/A N/A

Viking Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Viking Energy Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

