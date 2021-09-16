Financial Survey: RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) versus Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of RadNet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RadNet and Sera Prognostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $1.07 billion 1.37 -$14.84 million ($0.12) -231.08 Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RadNet.

Profitability

This table compares RadNet and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet 1.96% 12.71% 1.87% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RadNet and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00

RadNet presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.22%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.45%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than RadNet.

Summary

RadNet beats Sera Prognostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc. provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures. RadNet was founded by Howard G. Berger in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

