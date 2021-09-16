Findel (LON:FDL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $232.98

Findel plc (LON:FDL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 232.98 ($3.04) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.04), with a volume of 7,031 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.63.

About Findel (LON:FDL)

Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts and Education segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in the sale various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through online and through catalogue in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Findel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.