Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading Down 0.9%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 223 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.91). Approximately 4,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 126,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.37. The firm has a market cap of £216.80 million and a P/E ratio of 26.87.

About Fintel (LON:FNTL)

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

