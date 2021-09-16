Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FNWD remained flat at $$42.45 during trading on Thursday. Finward Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $147.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

